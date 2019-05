The Media Line: The Afghan government has appointed the first female director-general for its state-run film production company, Afghan Film Organization (AFO). Sahraa Karimi, 36, is a prominent filmmaker in her own right. She has more than 10 years of experience in the field and has directed more than 30 films. She is the only woman from Afghanistan to have earned a doctorate in cinema. Click here to read more (external link).

Related