Ariana: Afghanistan A team will tour Oman for a two-match One Day and a five-match T20I series from October 12 to 23 in Muscat, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced Monday. The two one day matches are scheduled to be played on October 12 and 15, whereas the five T20I matches are slotted for the 17th, 18th, 20th, 21st, and 23rd of October in the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Turf 1) in Muscat, Oman, ACB said in a statement. Click here to read more (external link).

