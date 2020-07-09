Afghan women spin new careers by reviving ancient Silk Road crafts

Reuters: Once an important Silk Road trading hub, the Afghan city of Herat has long been a cultural centre, but decades of war have ravaged its ancient traditional crafts. Now thousands of women are returning to the ancient practices, seeking to revive the traditions of a city where traders once came to haggle for silk in thick-walled houses and dome-shaped bazaars offering respite from hot summers. Click here to read more (external link).
