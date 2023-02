Khaama: On February 1, 2023, the Oslo Peace Research Institute announced that Mahbouba Seraj, an Afghan women’s rights advocate, has been shortlisted as a candidate for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize. Henrik Urdal, the director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO), said yesterday that people who work to defend women’s and human rights are at the top of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize list. Click here to read more (external link).