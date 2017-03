VOA News

The Chinese martial art wushu, also known as kung fu, is taking hold in Kabul, thanks to Seema Azimi, a 20-year-old student. She is not only the sport’s first female practitioner in Afghanistan but also the first woman to operate a school teaching the fighting style. Amy Katz narrates this report by Hekmat Sorosh of VOA’s Afghan service.