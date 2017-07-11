Afghan Sisters Bought By French Cycling Club

Tolo News: Two Afghan sisters Masouma Alizada and Zahra Alizada have been bought by a French cycling club in Albi, France, following their tremendous performance in a French tour last year. The cyclists joined the French club after a year of negotiations between their family and the Afghanistan Cycling Federation. The two have chosen to live in Albi after joining the team. This is the first time that two Afghan cyclists have been bought by a French club. Click here to read more (external link).

