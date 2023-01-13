Afghan players call for politics to be kept out of sport

Ariana: Afghan cricketers reacted strongly to Australia’s decision to scrap the three-match ODI series scheduled for March in the UAE on Thursday, with a number of players threatening to boycott the Big Bash League (BBL). Australia said in a statement early Thursday they were calling off the series, citing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s decision to suspend school and university for women and girls. Afghanistan’s star cricketer Rashid Khan said: “Cricket! The only hope for the country. Keep politics out of it.” Click here to read more (external link).

