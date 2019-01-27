Afghan investigators to travel to Europe over abuse allegations in women’s football team

1TV: Afghan investigators have completed domestic probe over allegations of abuse in women’s football women and are set to travel to Europe for further probe, a spokesman for the country’s attorney general said Sunday. Five officials including AFF president Keramuddin Karim were suspended by Afghan authorities with world soccer governing body FIFA imposing a 90-day ban on Karim. Jamshed Rasooli, a spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office, said on Sunday that the suspension on AFF’s deputy, Mohammad Yousuf Kargar, had been lifted. Click here to read more (external link).

Other Sports News

Afghan female disabled Athlete goes to ParaOlympics

