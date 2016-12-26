formats

Afghan Girls National Football Team to Face India

soccerballTolo News: Afghanistan’s national girls football team is expected to face rival India in the first match of the South Asia Girls Football Championship on Tuesday. At a press conference on Monday, the two coaches from the Afghan team explained said they were well prepared.  Kelly Lindsey, the American coach, said: “Despite insecurity and other problems, Afghanistan football federation supported Afghan girls players … The players will play better than last year.” Click here to read more (external link).

