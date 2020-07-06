Afghan Female Politician Wounded In Attack

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

July 6, 2020

A female Afghan politician and her driver were wounded in a gun attack in the morning of July 6, in her native province of Logar, local police said.

Gunmen targeted the vehicle carrying Nafisa Hijran, a provincial council member, in Logar’s capital, Pul-i-Alam, said Shahpoor Ahmadzai, a spokesman for the Logar police chief.

The spokesman added that “Hijran is in stable condition and has been sent to Kabul for treatment.”

At least one suspect has been arrested and “investigations are ongoing,” police said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but militants in Afghanistan often target women who work outside the home, especially in the provinces.

Based on reporting by tolonews.com and 1TV

