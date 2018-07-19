formats

Afghan Female Commando Unit Actively Fighting Insurgents

VOA News | July 19, 2018: The Afghan Female Tactical Platoon, an attachment to the elite unit of the Afghan special forces, was established less than a year ago by the Afghan Ministry of Defense with the help of the NATO-Resolute Support Mission. Afghan defense officials describe the platoon as a key part of the country’s special operations against various militant groups. VOA’s Mohammad Habibzada reports.

