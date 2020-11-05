formats

ACB to award contracts to 25 female national team cricketers

Ariana: The Afghan Cricket Board (ACB) held a successful training camp over the past few weeks for 40 female cricketers in order to select a new national women’s team.  In a statement published on ACB’s website, the board said 25 women will be selected and awarded contracts as national team members.  The board stated that the training camp was held in accordance with “Islamic and traditional Afghan values” and wrapped up on Thursday.  Click here to read more (external link).

