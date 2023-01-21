Absence of Female Specialists: The Health Sector is “Paralyzed” in Ghor

8am: The shortage of medicines and the lack of doctors, particularly gynecologists, are causing concern among citizens in Ghor. Complainants said that only two female doctors are available in the central hospital of Firuzkoh city. Residents also claim that the lack of a gynecologist has made women feel uncomfortable, as they are not receiving the necessary health services. The authorities in Ghor have confirmed that only two female specialists are available, but due to the high demand, they are unable to provide service to all patients. Click here to read more (external link).