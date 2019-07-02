A growing mental health crisis in Afghanistan

The National (UAE): According to the International Psychological Organisation, 70 per cent of the country’s 37 million population is in need of mental health support… of the estimated 3,000 Afghan suicides every year, 80 per cent are women. Many Afghan girls are forced to marry young. From childhood, far too many face violence – or the threat of it – both in the home and on the streets. Often forced to move frequently, to escape disorder and brutality, the vast majority are afraid to speak up or run away, fearing the shame that will be brought upon their families. Click here to read more (external link).