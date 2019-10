1TV: Around 60,000 people develop breast cancer each year in Afghanistan, a non-governmental organization said on Saturday citing a survey. Capital Kabul had most number of breast cancer patients, followed by Balkh, Panjshir and Kapisa provinces, said Javed Safi, head of ACF. Meanwhile, Afghanistan Medical Council said that breast cancer was deadliest disease for women after heart diseases. Click here to read more (external link).