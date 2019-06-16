40,000 People Diagnosed With Cancer In Afghanistan

Tolo News: Figures by the Ministry of Public Health show that almost 40,000 people have been diagnosed with different types of cancer diseases, citing lack of awareness for an increase in the number of patients countrywide. The figures show that more than 3,000 women were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, of which, 1,700 patients have died due to the disease. Another reason for an increase in the number of cancer patients is lack of adequate access to healthcare services and the absence of a proper cancer treatment center, assessments of the Ministry of Public Health indicated. Click here to read more (external link).