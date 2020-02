Tolo News: The 10th round of the Afghan International Women’s Ski Competition was held on Thursday in Bamiyan and was attended by 17 athletes. Also, the second round of the men’s ski competition, attended by 51 athletes in the Chapa Dara area of Bamyan, was also held on Thursday. In the women’s competition, Nazira, Begum and Freba respectively won first, second and third place. Click here to read more (external link).