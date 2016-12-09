Zadran Criticizes Cricket Board

Tolo News: Shapoor Zadran, a national cricket player, says he has not played in a national or international game for the last two years and has not been paid for two months. “You Shafiqullah Stanekzai and Nasimullah Danish (chairman of ACB) why go with us and rent a room for $400 USD for a night there. And then put pressure on us,” he said. “Shafiqullah and Danish had told me if you do not give out a clip, we won’t contract with you and won’t let you play,” he added. Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) however accused Zadran of being negligent and said he does not follow the board’s principles. Click here to read more (external link).

