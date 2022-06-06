Zadran century helps Afghanistan to winning 2-0 ODI series lead

AFP: Opening batsman Ibrahim Zadran scored an unbeaten 120 as Afghanistan defeated Zimbabwe by eight wickets on Monday to take a winning 2-0 lead in a three-match one-day international series. The two victories in Zimbabwe have lifted them to 90 points, five less than second-placed England, who have played four more matches. After the final ODI match on Thursday, the countries will play three Twenty20 internationals on June 11, 12 and 14, also in Harare. Click here to read more (external link).

Other Afghan Sports News