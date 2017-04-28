Work Starts On New Cricket Ground In Nangarhar

Tolo News: A number of lawmakers and officials from Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Wednesday inaugurated work on a standard cricket ground and cricket academy in Nangarhar. The project, which will cost $2.5 million USD, has been funded by the ACB. The project would be built on five hectares of land, ACB said. “This ground is not only a cricket ground but it will have a professional academy. It will have indoor and outdoor facilities and will have a pool and a rehabilitation center. This ground is in zonal level,” the ACB director Atif Mashal said at the gathering. Click here to read more (external link).

