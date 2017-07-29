Won’t revive ties until Afghanistan board apologies – PCB chairman

ESPN: The PCB wants an apology from the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) for its response after a bomb blast in Kabul on May 31. Ties between the boards were effectively severed in the wake of an attack that left more than 80 people dead and nearly 500 injured. Soon after the blast, ACB tweeted that it was cancelling “agreed terms of mutual cricketing relationship” with its Pakistan counterpart. And the issue escalated when the ACB, in an expanded statement, blamed Pakistan for the attack, saying that no agreement could be “valid in a country where terrorists are housed and provided a safe haven”. Click here to read more (external link).

