ESPNCricinfo: It looks as if Afghanistan may soon be playing Test cricket. But apparently there is already a Test cricketer who was born there. Afghanistan’s only Test cricketer so far is Salim Durani, who was born in Kabul in 1934. Durani played 29 Tests for India from his debut on New Year’s Day 1960 to 1972-73. Click here to read more (external link).