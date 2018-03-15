Abdullah Qazi

AOPNEWS | March 15, 2018

After defeating the West Indies today by 3 wickets, Afghanistan will continue with the Cricket World Cup Qualifiers (Super Six Fixtures) by taking on the United Arab Emirates on March 20th, and Ireland on March 23rd. The games will be broadcast live by Lemar TV.

Meanwhile, in the world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Nasrat Haqparast will take on Nad Narimani this Saturday, March 17th in London as part of UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) Fight Night 127. Haqparast was originally scheduled to take on Alex Reyes in the lightweight bout, but Reyes was forced off the schedule due to injury. Unfortunately, Haqparast, lost his UFC debut via decision On October 21, 2017 to Poland’s Marcin Held. Haqparast is currently 8-2, and is only one of two Afghans who are fighting in the UFC, which is the largest MMA promotion in the world. The other UFC fighter and first Afghan to be signed by the promotion is welterweight Siyar Bahadurzada. Bahadurzada is scheduled to fight Luan Chagas on April 21st at UFC Fight Night 128. Bahadurzada is on a two fight win streak, defeating Rob Wilkinson on September 2, 2017 via TKO in round two, and submitting Brandon Thatch on March 5, 2016 in the third round.

Finally, Afghanistan’s national football team (aka Lions of Khurasan) will take on Cambodia on March 27th as part of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers. The match will be held in Pamir Stadium, Dushanbe, Tajikistan, and will be broadcast by Lemar TV. The last time the two teams met was on June 13, 2017, with Cambodia winning 1-0. Afghanistan’s last 2 matches have ended in draws (0-0 against Vietnam and 3-3 against Jordan).



