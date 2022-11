ICC: Afghanistan have named uncapped wrist spinner Noor Ahmad in their ODI squad for the three-match series against Sri Lanka later this month. Senior all-rounder Gulbadin Naib also returned to the fold after being an injury replacement in the T20 World Cup squad. Noor Ahmad, 18, is yet to make his ODI debut, but is already popular around the world for his performances in T20 franchise league. Click here to read more (external link).