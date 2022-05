Ariana: Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Wednesday it has appointed former Pakistani player Umar Gul as national bowling coach. Gul was contracted by the Afghanistan Cricket Board as bowling consultant for the training camps in the UAE recently ahead of the team’s upcoming international matches. Gul retired from international cricket in 2020 before taking up a bowling coach role with Pakistan Super League team Quetta Gladiators in 2021. Click here to read more (external link).