U-16 Football Team Returns Home After CAFA Tournament

Tolo News: Afghanistan’s U-16 Football Team returned home on Wednesday evening after finishing second in the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) U-16 tournament in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The team had gone into the tournament as defending champions but lost to Uzbekistan in the opening match. However they went on to beat Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The Afghan team will travel to Malaysia in about two months where they will take part in the qualifying rounds of the AFC U-16 Championships – which for some teams will mean a berth in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Peru 2019. This tournament will be played from September 20. Click here to read more (external link).