Tolo News: The U-15 national football team defeated Turkmenistan 3-0 in their fourth match in the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) tournament in Uzbekistan on Saturday. The national team was defeated by Iran 0-1 this week. Afghanistan Football Federation says team Afghanistan will next face Uzbekistan in their last match in the tournament. The national squad has two wins and two losses in the tournament. Click here to read more (external link).