Tolo News: Keemia Yosefi and Shah Mamoud Noorzaye, the two Afghan athletes who will compete in the Tokyo Olympics, left Kabul on Sunday for Japan, Afghanistan’s National Olympic Committee announced. The Olympics are scheduled to start on July 23. Both Afghan athletes will represent Afghanistan in the 100 meter race in the athletics category and they will be in quarantine until the games kick-off. Click here to read more (external link).