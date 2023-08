8am: In a display of impressive skill and unwavering determination, Afghan taekwondo athlete Mohsen Rezaei has emerged as the victor in the final match of the World Taekwondo Festival, triumphing over Mehdi Khavari and securing the coveted gold medal. The final match of this prestigious competition took place on Sunday, August 19th, culminating in Rezaei’s victory with a score of two to one. Click here to read more (external link).