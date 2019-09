Tolo News: Toofan Harirod F.C. won the Afghanistan Premier League’s (APL) Cup for the second year in a row and for the third time in its career after beating Shaheen Asmayee F.C. which has won the title four times. The only goal of the match was scored by Toofan’s Hatam Shirdil at 95th minute of the match. Click here to read more (external link).

