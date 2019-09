Tolo News: Toofan Harirod from the western zone of the country entered the Afghan Premier League (APL) final after a 2-0 win against De Spinghar Bazan in a thrilling match on Thursday evening. The second semi-final match will be held on Friday between Shaheen Asmayee and Simorgh Alborz. The match will kick off at 6 pm Kabul time. Click here to read more (external link).