formats

‘Tie with India important moment in Afghanistan history’, says Ashgar

·
A. Stanikzai

A. Stanikzai

Hindustan Times: “It is really a proud moment for me and my team, because we have played super cricket in this Asia Cup, winning the first two games in the first round and then qualifying for the Super 4…” Click here to read more (external link).

More Cricket News


Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *