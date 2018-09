ICC: Afghanistan have named three uncapped players in an otherwise familiar-looking squad of 17 for the upcoming Asia Cup 2018. Sayed Sherzad, Munir Ahmad and Wafadar are the three players in the squad to have never played One-Day International cricket before. Of them, Wafadar and Sherzad have played Test cricket and Twenty20 International cricket respectively, but Ahmad is yet to represent Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).