The Irresistible Rise of Afghanistan’s Cricket Team

cricket_team_mar232018_celebration

The New York Times: On Thursday, Afghanistan’s national cricket team will play India in a Test match, a form of the game — taking place over five seven-hour days — reserved for a select group of nations. In cricket’s near 150-year history of international fixtures, only 11 countries have competed at that level; Afghanistan becomes the 12th. Click here to read more (external link).

