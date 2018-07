GlobalVoices: A young Afghan cricketer has won unprecedented recognition after being selected by the sports network ESPN for its All-Time T20 International Cricket XI, a kind of hall of fame for the best performers in an exciting, fast-paced version of the sport. The cricketer is Rashid Khan, and his remarkable rise has helped a war-torn country rub shoulders with the superpowers of the cricket world, inspiring millions of Afghans in the process. Click here to read more (external link).