1TV: Afghanistan will take on Tajikistan in an international football friendly match in Dushanbe on 17 June, officials announced Wednesday. Afghanistan are 149th in the world FIFA rankings, while Tajikistan hold 120th position. The sides have played five matches, with Tajikistan winning all. The last time they met each other was in November 2016, where Tajikistan claimed 1-0 victory. Click here to read more (external link).