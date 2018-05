Tolo News: Afghanistan’s national cricket team captain Asghar Stanikzai said he is positive the team will put on a good display in their debut Test match against India next month. However, India skipper Virat Kohli will be absent from the historic Test, having opted for a county stint with Surrey to prepare for India’s all-important tour of England, India’s NDTV reported. Click here to read more (external link).

