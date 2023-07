Khaama: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will host the bilateral one-day home series between Pakistan and Afghanistan next month. According to reliable sources at the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), which has its headquarters in Kabul, the SLC has been approached about allowing three One Day Internationals (ODI) against Pakistan to be played at the same venue, Daily Mirror reported. It is also said that the SLC has agreed to rent out its ground and the Stadium. Click here to read more (external link).