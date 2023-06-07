Sri Lanka Thrash Afghanistan to Win ODI Series 2-1

Khaama: Sri Lanka strode to 120 with 34 overs to spare in Hambantota, striding past the 117 set by the tourists after a fast-bowling attack led by Dushmantha Chameera that demolished the hapless Afghan top order. In a nine-wicket thrashing that sealed a 2-1 ODI series victory for the hosts on Wednesday, Sri Lanka’s openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka made short work of Afghanistan. Afghanistan easily won the first game by six wickets, but Sri Lanka fought back to win the second game by 132 runs. To compete for one of the two remaining spots in the World Cup, Sri Lanka will go to Zimbabwe for World Cup qualifications. Afghanistan has already qualified for the World Cup, which will start in India in October. Click here to read more (external link).