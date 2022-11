SkySportsNews: Afghanistan are out of the T20 World Cup, after suffering a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka at the Gabba in Brisbane. After electing to bat first, Afghanistan scored 144-8 with openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (28) and Usman Ghani (27) top scoring. Afghanistan play Australia on Friday, in a must-win match for the Aussies. Click here to read more (external link).