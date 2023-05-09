Sri Lanka announce schedule for Afghanistan series

Ariana: Sri Lanka Cricket have announced the dates of a three-match ODI series at home against Afghanistan. The hosts will up their preparations for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier matches in Zimbabwe in June and July by playing Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series. Afghanistan will arrive in Sri Lanka on May 29 and the three matches will be played on June 2, 4 and 7 respectively. All the matches will be played at the MRIC Stadium in Hambantota. Click here to read more (external link).