Sports Round Up – March 14, 2017

Tolo News: The Afghan National Cricket Team will play Ireland in their first match of a One-Day International (ODI) series in India on Wednesday. Click here to read more (external link).

Hindustan Times: Virat Kohli was surpassed by Afghanistan’s Mohammad Shahzad in the list of most T20I career run-scorers. Shahzad scored 72 against Ireland to reach 1779 career runs to be the fourth highest-scorer, while Virat Kohli has 1709 runs. Click here to read more (external link).

Tolo News: Afghanistan’s Beach Soccer Team arrived back in Kabul late Monday after being knocked-out of the 2017 AFC Beach Soccer Championship in Malaysia. Click here to read more (external link).

Straits Times: The Singapore national football team will play an international friendly against Afghanistan in Qatar on March 23, in preparation for their opening Group E match against Bahrain in 2019 Asian Cup qualifiers on March 28. Click here to read more (external link).