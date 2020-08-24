Special forces fail in attempt to arrest former football chief

Ariana: Afghan Special Forces on Sunday night failed to arrest the former president of Afghanistan Football Federation, Keramuddin Karim, in Panjshir province, officials said. Provincial officials told Ariana News that a ground and air operation was carried out in an attempt to arrest Karim but that it had been done so without coordinating with local authorities. However, social media photos show Karim being supported by armed men as they keep security forces from arresting him. Click here to read more (external link).