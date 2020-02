Tolo News: Sajjad Husaini, 28, and Sayed Alishah Farhang, 29, will represent Afghanistan in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games to be held in China, Afghanistan’s National Olympic Committee announced on Sunday. The announcement follows the signing of an agreement of the National Olympic Committee and Ski Federation to sponsor training for both athletes, and for both Husaini and Farhang to receive financial support. Click here to read more (external link).

