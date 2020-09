Tolo News: Kabul Eagles will play against the Mis Ainak Knights in the final match of Shpageeza Cricket League on Wednesday. The Shpageeza matches started on September 6 and will run to September 16th. The tournament has six teams – Amo Sharks, Band-e Amir Dragons, Boost Defenders, Kabul Eagles, Mis Ainak Knights and Spin Ghar Tigers. The Mis Ainak Knights won the tournament last year. Click here to read more (external link).