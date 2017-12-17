Shahzad Returns To Cricket In 2018 17th December, 2017 · admin 1 Comment Mohammad Shahzad Tolo News: Shahzad Mohammadi, who was banned from cricket in 2017 for using unauthorized medicines, will return to the game after serving a one-year ban. Click here to read more (external link). Other Afghan Cricket News Afghan team depart for U-19 World Cup in New Zealand
Crazy Englishman
is promoting cricket in Afghanistan, and big time.
.
Actually, recognition coincided with the grand invasion (2001)- so,
what is the catch !
.
The rats won’t make a move like that; without a tactical advantage.
.