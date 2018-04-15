Shahzad fined, asked to move to Afghanistan from Peshawar

The Nation (Pakistan): Two weeks after his Man-of-the-Match performance in the final of the World Cup Qualifier, Afghanistan’s Mohammad Shahzad has been asked by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) to reside permanently in Afghanistan or risk having his contract terminated. Shahzad currently resides in Peshawar, Pakistan. He has also been fined AFN 300,000 (44000 approx) for participating in a local tournament in Peshawar without permission. Click here to read more (external link).

Other Sports News