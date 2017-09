Tolo News: The sixth round of Afghanistan’s Premier League (APL) football tournament is set to kick off on Thursday in Kabul with last year’s winners Shaheen Asmayee taking on De Spinghar Bazan in the first match. The tournament will take place at the Afghanistan Football Federation stadium in the city and eight teams from eight zones around the country will battle it out for this year’s trophy. Click here to read more (external link).

