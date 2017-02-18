Shaheen To Face Bangladesh’s Chittagong Sunday

Tolo News: Afghanistan’s Shaheen Asmayee Football Club, the Afghan Premier League’s champion, is all set to face Bangladesh’s Chittagong Abahani on Sunday. The match will be played in Bangladesh’s Chittagong Abahani city on Sunday. “People deem Shaheen, the South Korean team and Bangladesh’s Chittagong Abahani as the top defenders of the championship. Our team continues their efforts to win the championship because they could not win in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifying round held in Tajikistan,” Faiz stated. Click here to read more (external link).

