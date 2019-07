Tolo News: Afghan athlete Hussain Bakhsh Safari won a gold medal in contact jiu-jitsu in the 4th Asian Jiu-jitsu Championship 2019 in Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia and becomes the champion of contact jujitsu in this championship. The 4th Asian Jiu-jitsu Championship 2019 was attended by athletes from 24 Asian countries. Click here to read more (external link).

